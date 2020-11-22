NEC enters strategic pact with AWS





NEC Corporation has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, making it the first Japanese company to do so.

With the support of the AWS Professional Services team (new windowProServe), NEC will develop a framework of ready-to-deliver cloud services, including migration, integration, consulting and more, to support the acceleration of digital transformation among government and enterprises.

NEC will provide managed services optimized for multiple industry sectors to support AWS customers that require industry-specific regulations, such as government agencies, the financial sector, and healthcare.





"NEC is pleased to be the first Japanese company to start a strategic collaboration with AWS. The combination of AWS's global know-how with NEC's experience will enable us to provide safe and secure cloud services to government and enterprise customers who are advancing the digital shift of large-scale mission-critical systems," stated Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Senior Vice President at NEC Corporation.