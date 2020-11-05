Movistar Colombia deploys Nokia's Digital Operations software





Telefónica Colombia affiliate, Movistar,is deploying Nokia Digital Operations software to modernize its Operations Support Systems (OSS).

Nokia’s Catalog-Driven Fulfillment solution is supporting the operator’s voice, mobile data, value-added and over-the-top services for 3G and 4G, as well as portability requests and VoLTE provisioning for Movistar’s 19 million mobile subscriber and 3 million fixed subscribers and TV users.

Nokia says its Digital Operations software will enable Movistar Colombia to complete more than 43 million tasks on a monthly basis,

Francisco Javier Bertran, Digital Transformation Director Movistar Colombia, said: "Nokia is a strategic partner for Movistar's digital transformation process, allowing a convergent and profitable provision of services at scale, which facilitates reaching the market in an agile and timely manner with services for both fixed and mobile clients."

Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Nokia Chief Digital Officer, said: “By modernizing its OSS with Nokia Software solutions, Movistar Colombia is better equipped to deliver new customer-centric products and services and to manage these with extreme automation. Through our Common Software Foundation, Nokia Software solutions, like Digital Operations, are designed to give operators wide operational flexibility. We are pleased to be helping Movistar Colombia through its digital transformation.”











