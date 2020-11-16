Masergy adds SASE to SD-WAN

Masergy is strengthening its SD-WAN Secure solution to offer Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capabilities, including:

Cloud Firewalls Expanding to All Global POPs: Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls integrate NGFW and SD-WAN capabilities on a single platform and are deployed in all of Masergy’s SD-network points of presence (POPs) as well as integrated into its SD-WAN and security policies. This not only allows for consistent security policies across all SD-WAN devices and security alert metrics all within one portal, but the expanded global infrastructure also enables fully managed firewall services across the globe.

Cloud firewalls have the distinct advantage of fast deployment and agility, but clients with larger offices may still prefer on-premise firewall appliances when performance, user experience, and total cost of ownership are key goals. For this reason, Masergy provides hybrid options with the ability to put firewalls in the cloud and at the network edge. While the SASE market is still rapidly evolving, this flexibility is unique and purposely designed to serve the enterprise.

CASB from Bitglass: Masergy has tightly integrated the Bitglass CASB solution into its software-defined network and cloud platform.

Secure Web Gateway from Fortinet: Masergy has standardized its cloud platform around Fortinet's best-in-class secure web gateway (SWG) solution. Fortinet firewalls protect network traffic at a packet level, and the FortiGate SWG protects IP traffic at an application level—both in the cloud and on-premise.

In addition to SWG, cloud-based application control and content filters include granular per-app and per-user visibility with Masergy’s Identity-Based WAN Analytics. And as a managed security services provider, Masergy also offers a full complement of cybersecurity solutions—from threat monitoring and endpoint detection and response, all the way up to full 24/7 management.

High-Performance SD-WAN Built on 20 Years of Experience: Centralized management features make SD-networks the standard operating system used to converge SASE technologies, and Masergy began pioneering SD-networking platforms 20 years ago. SASE services also depend on cloud infrastructure and performance, so it is only logical that network stability is crucial for success. With the industry’s most competitive service level agreements, Masergy’s network and cloud platform consistently delivers less than 1 millisecond of jitter.

Zero Trust Network Access: Masergy continues to build out Zero Trust Network Access capabilities with a near-term roadmap that includes single sign on (SSO), authentication, and authorization based on user, device, and location, which enforces highly granular access controls on a need-to-have basis.

Additionally, the company is integrating its AIOps solution so that it seamlessly interoperates across its SASE capabilities. Masergy AIOps acts as a virtual network engineer, automatically evaluating the network and making recommendations to optimize performance. Masergy aims to deliver AI-driven SASE solutions and autonomous networking.

https://www.masergy.com/press-releases