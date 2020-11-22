Marvell samples Alaska Octal Scalable mGig PHY

Marvell has begun sampling its second-generation Alaska Octal Scalable mGig PHY family, its first optimized, low power dissipation, low footprint Octal 10M/100M/1G/2.5G/5G/10GBASE-T Ethernet transceivers with IEEE 1588v2 PTP support.

The Octal mGig-10G 88X3580, a 10G PHY transceiver and the Octal mGig-5G 88E2580, a 2.5/5G PHY transceiver both exceed IEEE cable reach requirements, optimizing the number of access switch deployments and simplifying campus networking. The PHYs are the industry's first Octal 10G and 2.5/5G devices manufactured in 12nm FinFET advanced process technology, providing lower power consumption by up to 10% compared to the previous product generation.

Key features include:

Long cable reach performance: Exceeds IEEE standard requirements, 10-20% improvement compared with Marvell's previous generation Octal solution.

Low power consumption: The X3580 provides approximately 10% power reduction compared with Marvell's previous generation Octal solution.

Enhanced ESD/surge immunity

Enhanced EMI protection

Full Speed range (10M/100M/1G/2.5G/5G/10G)

Small footprint package (17mm x 17mm)

Dual media support (Optical and BASE-T)

USXGMII and legacy host interfaces (XFI, 5GBASE-R, 2500BASE-X, SGMII)

"Our new Octal mGig PHY family is designed to enable and accelerate emerging mobility and cloud applications by addressing the demand for bandwidth speed flexibility and lower power consumption," said Achyut Shah, vice president and general manager of the PHY BU at Marvell. "Together with our Prestera switches, the new high-density PHY devices offer an optimized performance and BOM cost solution. These make them ideal for mGig switch access use cases such as HD security cameras and Wi-Fi 6 access points including those for remote deployment beyond building structured wiring."

https://www.marvell.com/company/newsroom/marvell-expands-borderless-enterprise-portfolio-octal-scalable-mgig-phy-family.html