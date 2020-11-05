MACOM posts sales of $147 million





MACOM Technology Solutions reported revenue of $147.2 million for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 2, 2020, an increase of 31.2% compared to $112.2 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and an increase of 7.3% compared to $137.3 million in the prior fiscal quarter.

Gross margin was 52.8%, compared to 47.2% in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and 51.6% in the prior fiscal quarter. Net income was $17.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and net loss of $25.0 million, or $0.37 loss per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

“During fiscal 2020, we took steps to improve MACOM's financial performance, reinvigorate new product development and update our strategic plan,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continued improvements during fiscal 2021.”



