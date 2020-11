Kaneka Corporation of Japan has developed a super heat-resistant polyimide film for use in two-layer, flexible print circuit boards for 5G millimeter-wave devices.

Two-layer flexible print circuit boards can be made thinner than conventional three-layer boards, and also have superior reliability and dimensional stability.

The company says its new film reduces the dielectric loss tangent in high frequencies down to 0.0025, the best level achieved to date for polyimide film.