Intel to acquire SigOpt for AI model optimization software

Intel agreed to acquire SigOpt, a start-up based in San Francisco that is focusing on the optimization of artificial intelligence (AI) software models at scale. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SigOpt is a standardized, scalable, enterprise-grade optimization platform and API. The company was founded by Patrick Hayes and Scott Clark, who is credited with building an open source the Metric Optimization Engine at Yelp.

Intel plans to use SigOpt’s software technologies across Intel’s AI hardware products to help accelerate, amplify and scale Intel’s AI software solution offerings to developers.

https://sigopt.com/