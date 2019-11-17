Intel advances its oneAPI initiative across CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs

Intel's oneAPI industry initiative, which was first announced at SuperComputing 2019, marked a major milestone with the gold release of oneAPI toolkits. The oneAPI vision calls for a unified and simplified cross-architecture programming model without proprietary lock-in while enabling the integration of legacy code. This programming model would extend across CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and other accelerators.

Intel said its oneAPI toolkits take advantage of hardware capabilities and instructions such as Intel AVX-512 and Intel DL Boost on CPUs, along with features unique to XPUs.

“Today is a key moment in our ambitious oneAPI and XPU journey. With the gold release of our oneAPI toolkits, we have extended the developer experience from familiar CPU programming libraries and tools to include our vector-matrix-spatial architectures. We are also launching our first data center GPU based on Xe-LP microarchitecture focused on the fast-growing cloud gaming and media streaming segments,” states Raja Koduri, Intel senior vice president, chief architect and general manager of Architecture, Graphics and Software.

Intel also debuted its first discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) for the data center based on the Xe-LP microarchitecture and designed specifically for high-density, low-latency Android cloud gaming and media streaming.

Intel unveiled its new general-purpose "Ponte Vecchio" GPU architecture for HPC/AI acceleration, along with its new oneAPI, a unified and scalable programming model for the era of HPC/AI convergence. The oneAPI industry initiative ains to deliver a unified and simplified programming model for application development across heterogenous processing architectures, including CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and other accelerators. The oneAPI specification includes...



