Infinera joins Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Forum

Infinera has joined the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) Global Forum, a consortium formed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), Intel Corporation, and Sony Corporation to collaborate on innovations to enable next-generation networks in key areas such as photonics, computation, and network infrastructure.

Infinera’s XR optics, the industry’s first point-to-multipoint coherent optical subcarrier aggregation technology, will be the first of Infinera’s innovations to contribute to IOWN Global Forum’s development.

“Optical technologies are at the heart of cost-effective, low-power, scalable solutions for next-generation communication networks,” said Dave Welch, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, at Infinera. “The ability to help transform optical networks is a tremendous opportunity. We look forward to introducing XR optics and other innovations to the IOWN community and collaborating on how next-generation technologies can pave the way to an advanced optical architecture for the 21st century.”

http://www.iowngf.org