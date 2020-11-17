Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Huawei to sell its Honor smartphone brand under duress

Huawei confirmed reports that it will sell off its Honor business assets to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co..  The Honor business unit offers phones in the low- to mid-end price range and ships over 70 million units annually.


Financial terms were not disclosed, however, a Reuters report estimated the business unit could fetch up to 100 billion yuan (US$15.2 billion).

Huawei said its consumer business has been "under tremendous pressure as of late" due to a persistent unavailability of technical elements needed for the mobile phone business.