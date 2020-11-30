Huawei previews 800G module

Huawei previewed an optical module that supports an adjustable line rate ranging from 200 to 800 Gbps. It will use a proprietary Channel Matched Shaping (CMS) algorithm to increase range.

Huawei also highlighted its Liquid OTN solution, saying it reduces per-site latency by 70%, and supports 100-fold more connections by breaking bandwidth into 2M hard slices. The company is also introducing a compact OXC product -- the OSN 9800 P32C.

“Optical networks should play an important role in 5G, home broadband, private line and cloud. An end-to-end target network for all-optical cities is the foundation for providing all premium services, so let's work together to embrace the next gold decade of optical network industry," said Richard Jin, President of Huawei's Transmission and Access Network Product Line.

https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2020/11/upgrade-optical-networking-2-solution-business