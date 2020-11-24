Hawaiki to deploy Ciena's WaveLogic 5 Extreme





Hawaiki Submarine Cable will deploy Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme technology on its 15,000km Hawaiki Transpacific Cable, the largest in ultimate system capacity, with the fastest wavelength rate in the region, connecting Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast.

The WaveLogic 5 Extreme upgrade uses Ciena's Waveserver 5 platform and delivers significant channel speed increases, lower latency, greater scale and increased economic efficiencies. Hawaiki will also deploy Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which will deliver greater control and visibility of the network, making it easier to preempt and prevent service disruptions.

Earlier this year, Hawaiki announced a network upgrade using Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme solution to improve reliability, availability and deliver lower latency between Oregon and Hawaii.

“As we continue to see unprecedented demand for more connectivity, including a significant increase driven by the global pandemic, it was essential for Hawaiki to further expand its network capabilities to better serve the market,” said Rémi Galasso, CEO and Founder, Hawaiki. “Ciena has delivered outstanding results during our trial and this new upgrade makes Hawaiki the first subsea operator in the South Pacific Trans-Oceanic region to achieve 500Gbps wavelengths.”

“Hawaiki continues to push the envelope by upgrading their network to significantly increase the wavelength channel speeds,” said Rick Seeto, Vice President and General Manager of APJ, Ciena. “This will enable the continued delivery of innovative capacity solutions that will drive socio-economic benefits for businesses and consumers across the Pacific region.”



