General Atomics acquires Guidestar Optical Systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems has acquired Guidestar Optical Systems, a privately-held company based in Longmont, Colorado, focused on the design and development of innovative optical solutions for uses in directed energy, free space laser communications, and sensing and imaging through optical turbulence.

“We are excited to bring the Guidestar team on board to further enhance our diverse portfolio of laser technologies,” stated Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “Guidestar’s expertise in adaptive optics has led to significant advancements in laser communications, high-energy laser technologies, ISR (Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance), and atmospheric measurement and forecasting. This acquisition expands our ability to design, build, test, and deliver an extensive set of optical technologies to our customers.”

https://www.ga.com/