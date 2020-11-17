Fujitsu powers DCI connectivity in Bogota





EdgeUno, a leading multinational provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), data center services and high-speed internet in Colombia, has deployed the Fujitsu 1FINITY platform for its data center interconnect (DCI) network in Bogota.

Specifically, EdgeUno deployed Fujitsu 1FINITY T100 Transport blades in a 4 × 200G, point-to-point configuration to connect data centers, creating a state-of-the-art 800G capacity network in the region.

Fujitsu said the plug-and-play architecture of its 1FINITY platform enabled EdgeUno to deploy and provision the system in a few hours in order to secure a valuable new customer.

“Thanks to the fast deployment and simple, reliable turn-up capability of the Fujitsu transport infrastructure, we were able to efficiently and rapidly connect key point of presence locations in Bogota,” said Mehmet Akcin, chief executive officer, EdgeUno. “The 1FINITY blades were very easy to add to our data center network, allowing us to quickly scale capacity while maintaining our reputation for delivery of data services with the lowest latency and highest availability.”

“We designed the modular 1FINITY platform to enable unsurpassed agility, efficiency and performance in today’s disaggregated networks, equipping service providers with the leading-edge technology they need to be first to market,” said Doug Moore, president and chief executive officer at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “Deployment of 1FINITY T100 Transport blades offers EdgeUno a significant competitive advantage in speed, reliability and capacity.”