Finland's Elisa picks Keysight’s cloud infrastructure testing software

Finnish service provider Elisa has selected Keysight’s Cloud Peak cloud infrastructure testing software to accelerate the design and deployment of their next-generation 5G virtualized networks.

Keysight’s Cloud Peak helps validate NFV throughout the continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. This includes disaggregated fabric benchmarking and characterization of NFV infrastructure to compare technologies, identify bottlenecks and optimize configurations. Cloud Peak builds on the Open Platform for NFV (OPNFV) Yardstick framework, providing access to the industry-standard, open source test suite, while improving on and expanding its capabilities with new use cases. It also adds new capabilities such as container and virtual infrastructure manager (VIM) performance testing in an easy-to-use, lightweight and automated web application.





“As service providers virtualize their networks to cost-effectively deploy cloud-native 5G and roll out innovative new services, they need to ensure their infrastructure delivers the performance and reliability their customers depend on,” said Ram Periakaruppan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Network Test group. “Elisa provided great feedback in the development of Cloud Peak’s robust and scalable testing capabilities, as well as in the development of Cloud Peak’s easy-to-use web-based, real-time reporting.”