FiberLight names Christopher Rabii as its new CEO

FiberLight named Christopher Rabii as its new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Jim Lynch, who was announced as the company’s interim CEO in July 2020 and will remain the Executive Chairman of FiberLight.

Prior to Rabii’s appointment as CEO of FiberLight, he was the SVP of Technology, Fulfillment and Operations for Altice Business, a division of Altice USA, where he was responsible for all activities related to service delivery, engineering and operations in support of Altice’s enterprise and carrier customers. Prior to his role at Altice, Rabii served as the SVP of Operations and Chief Technology Officer at Cablevision Lightpath, which was acquired by Altice in 2016.

FiberLight operates 14,000 route miles of fiber networks in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S.

http://www.fiberlight.com