Etisalat leverages Ciena's Blue Planet for DWDM orchestration

Etisalat is using software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, for end-to-end multi-vendor DWDM Transport network orchestration in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The Blue Planet software has been designed to support Etisalat’s specific intelligent automation requirements and has been implemented in close collaboration with Etisalat. The companies cite substantial efficiency gains achieved via the Blue Planet Multi Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) at the Transport DWDM Network level, which is integrated with Etisalat’s existing OSS inventory and automation systems to execute closed loop automation. Blue Planet also provides automated fiber diversity by integrating with a GIS system, while orchestrating service provisioning across the multi-vendor and multi-domain WDM network. Additionally, the Blue Planet software will support Etisalat to dynamically tune and adjust Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), enabling its customers to quickly self-provision network resources whenever needed.





Rick Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, said: “Across the globe, operators are using automation to create networks that can handle the ever-changing expectations of their users and Etisalat is at the forefront of that movement. Our Blue Planet software will support this network transformation to accelerate service delivery.”



