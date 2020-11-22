Ericsson picked for 5G by CETIN in Czech

Ericsson announced a 5-year contract with CETIN, a wholesale telecom infrastructure company, to bring 5G to the Czech Republic.

Ericsson is set to modernize more than 4,000 cellular sites across the full operational area of CETIN’s mobile network, covering two thirds of the Czech Republic, including the population-dense areas of Prague, Brno and Ostrava.

CETIN, whose customers include T-Mobile and O2, are powering multiple network providers in Czech to bring 5G powered initiatives like connected utilities and healthcare to life, as well as huge opportunities for consumers such as AR/VR.

Juraj Sedivy, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, CETIN, says: “By partnering with Ericsson, we will build state-of-the-art, secure, and sustainable radio access resources for our clients, largest commercial telecommunication operators in the country. They will in turn use new generation of our network as a platform for unprecedented innovations and offer completely new range of services and functionalities for their end customers in the Czech Republic.”

Arun Bansal, President and Head of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: “With the increasing demand for data and disruptive enterprise opportunities on the horizon, 5G offers amazing opportunities for the Czech Republic, and we’re very proud to be the partner of CETIN to make 5G a reality here. People all over the Czech Republic will benefit from Ericsson’s leading 5G portfolio, bringing the next generation of connectivity to transform everything from manufacturing to healthcare. This partnership will see a modernized mobile network with 5G capabilities that will enable crucial digital transformation for the country and give an economic boost that many need.”



