Equinix announces $200M expansion at Ashburn campus

Equinix announced further expansion in the Washington, D.C. area with the opening of its 16th International Business Exchange data center, DC21, at its campus in Ashburn, Virginia.

Highlights

DC21 is a two-story, state-of-the-art data center designed to deliver both small- and large-capacity deployments. The innovative, modular construction incorporates Equinix's Flexible Data Center (FDC) principles, which leverage common design elements for space, power and cooling to reduce capital costs while ensuring long-term maintenance predictability.

The $95 million first phase of DC21 will provide more than 41,000 square feet of colocation space, offering an initial capacity of 925 cabinets.

Upon completion of the planned future phases, DC21 is expected to provide total capacity of 3,100 cabinet equivalents and colocation space of more than 124,000 square feet.

With the addition of DC21, as well as the opening of the DC15 data center earlier this year, Equinix has invested more than $200 million in the Washington, D.C. area in 2020. The $111 million first phase of DC15 opened in Q2 2020 with an initial capacity of 1,600 cabinet equivalents and colocation space of approximately 23,000 square feet.

The Equinix Ashburn Campus provides a wide range of interconnection solutions, including Equinix Fabric — formerly Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric - an on-demand, SDN-enabled interconnection service.Through Equinix Fabric, customers in Ashburn can set up direct connectivity with international and local cloud service providers across the U.S., including Alibaba, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP Cloud and SoftLayer, as well as major network service providers.



