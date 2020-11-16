EKINOPS launches SD-WAN Home Office Connect

EKINOPS introduced an SD-WAN Home Office Connect, a compact networking solution tailored to support enterprises in overcoming the performance, security and legal challenges of managing remote working.

Utilizing Ekinops' SD-WAN Xpress embedded in an employee-dedicated Ekinops router, enterprises can establish a secure remote VPN connection from the employee's location to the branch office. Combining broadband LTE and WiFi connectivity, the solution maximizes the power of the existing enterprise infrastructure to deliver the same connectivity speed, security and efficiency as onsite.

EKINOPS says its programmable solution isolates business traffic from personal traffic, enabling corporate rules and applications to be applied to remote connections, without affecting worker privacy. This also allows enterprises to consider a more permanent move to a remote working model and benefit from the cost savings of not managing a physical office space.

"In recent months, companies across the globe have faced the sudden challenge of remotely connecting their employees quickly and securely. But since flexible working has been a rising trend for well over a decade now, service providers and enterprises alike need a robust, cost-effective and simple solution to support remote connectivity long term," comments Marc Bouteyre, Head of Virtualization at Ekinops.

"Many remote workers have experienced performance challenges due to their low-grade WiFi at home and the continuous mix of personal and business traffic. Equally, many enterprises have been feeling the increased business security risks, left at the mercy of their employees' network security at home. Our new solution caters to these needs and ensures that connectivity issues are ironed out for remote workers and enterprises alike," adds Bouteyre.

