DISH adds Qualcomm to list of O-RAN partners





DISH Network added Qualcomm Technologies to its list of partners supporting open and virtualized RAN 5G solutions.

DISH will utilize the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms through DISH's network vendors and device partners. The platforms are designed to allow emerging network vendors to accelerate deployment and commercialization of vRAN and interoperable networks that can deliver on the wide array of use cases and opportunities envisioned for 5G.

"By further expanding its portfolio of 5G infrastructure solutions to include O-RAN specifications that are compliant with DISH's open architecture and implementation, Qualcomm Technologies will enable greater flexibility in the deployment of our 5G vRAN equipment," said Marc Rouanne, DISH executive vice president and chief network officer.

"We are excited about working with DISH to accelerate their strategy to bring flexible, scalable, and interoperable 5G deployments to a more competitive North American market. With our vast 5G portfolio, from smartphone to infrastructure, we are committed to supporting DISH's network vendors and device partners to bring new capabilities to life, with standalone 5G and Vo5G across all DISH spectrum bands," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.