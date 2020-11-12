Deutsche Telekom raises guidance, limited impact from pandemic

Deutsche Telekom reported Q3 revenue of 26.4 billion euros, up 2.0 percent in organic terms and up 31% when considering the acquisition of Sprint.

On the back of the strong performance in the first nine months and a positive outlook for the rest of the year, the Group raised its guidance for the current financial year. Deutsche Telekom now expects to report adjusted EBITDA AL of at least 35 billion euros and free cash flow AL of at least 6.0 billion euros.

“Deutsche Telekom is showing its strengths,” said CEO Tim Höttges. “We are raising our guidance thanks to strong business on both sides of the Atlantic. And we are able to do this despite feeling the effects of the pandemic in some areas.”

