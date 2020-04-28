Deutsche Telekom enters sales partnership with Zoom

Deutsche Telekom has entered into a sales partnership with Zoom Video Communications.

Customers who book Zoom via Telekom will benefit from the advice of specialized customer teams and contract handling with their usual contractual partner.

“With Telekom, our sales ecosystem is growing to include a strong partner with excellent market knowledge, extensive experience and an established name. We are pleased to reach completely new target audiences through this partnership, small and medium-sized businesses, for example,” commented Peer Stemmler, Head of DACH at Zoom. “We are convinced that Telekom’s clientele will also be delighted with the simple and frictionless video communication Zoom enables.”

“Most recently, ‘zooming’ has become synonymous with online video telephony. We can now offer this experience directly to our customers through our channels,” said Peter Schamel, VP of Business Collaboration Services at Deutsche Telekom. “As a telecommunications company, it is essential for us to keep up with the times. With Zoom, we are now integrating an intuitive and widely used tool into our portfolio. We are making sure that we can provide our business customers with the modern technology they need in the current situation and beyond from a single source.”