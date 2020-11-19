Dell'Oro: Optical transport equipment market grew 9% in 3Q 2020

Thanks to higher demand in Asia Pacific, optical transport equipment revenue increased 9 percent year-over-year in 3Q 2020 reaching $3.8 billion, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.

“Sales slowed in North America following a strong first half of the year,” said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Whether it was due to network demand caused by people working and studying from home or new projects at the beginning of the year, the demand for optical equipment in the region rose 11 percent in the first half of 2020. But I think there was enough concern surrounding the longevity of the pandemic that service providers grew cautious and refrained from overextending their capital. As a result, optical revenue in North America declined 7 percent in the third quarter,” continued Yu.





Highlights:

Growth in Asia Pacific more than offset the lower revenue in North America and Latin America.

Optical revenue grew 22 percent year-over-year in Asia Pacific, driven largely by higher deployments in China and Japan.

With lockdown restrictions easing, some regions such as Middle East and Africa (MEA), significantly rebounded in the quarter following a sharp decline in 1H 2020.

Sales in China, Japan, and MEA each grew over 25 percent.

https://www.delloro.com/news/optical-transport-equipment-market-grew-9-percent-in-3q-2020-to-3-8-billion/