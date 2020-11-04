DE-CIX in Frankfurt hits peak of Terabits per second.

DE-CIX in Frankfurt has set a new record for data throughput by reaching a peak of 10 Terabits per second shortly after 8 pm on November, 3, 2020. With more than 1000 connected customers, DE-CIX in Frankfurt maintains its position as one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world.

At the beginning of March, DE-CIX Frankfurt broke through the 9 Tbps peak for the first time.





DE-CIX is also reporting new peak throughput records for its exchanges in New York, Madrid, Marseille, Istanbul, and Dubai.

“Whether it’s for home-schooling, work-from-home, or private use, the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier in the year resulted in a meteoric rise in the use of digital applications – for streaming, chatting, or gaming. This year, there was also no slow-down in the summer months – quite the opposite! As a result of the coronavirus, digitalization has been boosted at all levels. We see in particular that large enterprises and listed corporations are currently adapting their interconnection strategies and are specifically seeking consultations and investigating the possibility of data exchange at and via Internet Exchanges like DE-CIX. With all eyes on the US election this week, a further impact on traffic has been felt around the world. It has already been made clear that the Internet can withstand massive loads – like those of a global lock-down. Now is the time to increase the quality of the Internet maximally, right through to the end user,” says Dr. Thomas King, CTO at DE-CIX.