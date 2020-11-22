Claro Colombia conducts 5G trials with Nokia

Claro Colombia has launched an ambitious 5G trial program in four cities in partnership with Nokia. The tests cover mobile, fixed wireless access (FWA) and corporate 5G services in 3.5GHz spectrum in Bogota, Medellin, Cali, and Barrancabermeja.

Nokia will supply its AirScale portfolio to support both indoor and outdoor coverage, including AirScale Base Stations, AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solutions and other radio access network (RAN) solutions. Claro is also using Nokia Software solutions to operationalize the 5G RAN and Core networks, including SON (Self -Organizing Networks), subscriber data management, analytics, and performance monitoring.

The 5G trial is part of Claro’s nationwide 700 MHz spectrum deployment, targeting 1,348 sites in 30 provinces within a period of five years.



