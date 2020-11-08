China Mobile now has 114 million 5G customers

China Mobile's operating revenue increased by 1.4% year-on-year to RMB574.4 billion for the first three quarters of 2020. Of which, revenue from telecommunications services grew by 2.5% year-on-year to RMB525.7 billion whereas that from the sales of products and others declined by 9.2% year-on-year to RMB48.7 billion.

The Group’s profit attributable to equity shareholders fell slightly by 0.3% year-on-year to RMB81.6 billion for the first three quarters of 2020.

China Mobile said it will continue to put in an all-out effort to implement its “5G+” plan, further promote scale-based and value-oriented operations and foster the all-round development of CHBN markets, thereby maintaining growth in telecommunications services revenue for the full-year of 2020.







