China completes C-V2X Cross-industry & Large-scale Pilot Plugfest

Over 40 automakers, 40+ terminal manufacturers, 10+ chipset solution vendors, 20+ information security vendors, 5 map providers and 5 position vendors took part in China’s 2020 C-V2X Cross-industry & Large-scale Pilot Plugfest, testing and demonstrating performance and reliability of C-V2X in large-scale communication scenarios.

This year's C-V2X interoperability demonstration across chip modules, terminals, vehicles, security platforms and map providers used new digital certificate formats, added high-definition maps and positioning, and deployed continuous scenarios closer to reality and commercially oriented applications.

The serviceability of C-V2X products and systems in deployments at scale was validated in the C-V2X Large-scale Capacity Test based on the interoperability and security mechanism validation already achieved in the previous C-V2X interoperability work. With this, the industry has taken important steps to C-V2X commercialization at scale. A total of 180 C-V2X onboard units (OBUs) and roadside units (RSUs) were used as a test background to emulate complex conditions such as rush hour in urban areas and congested roads. In this test, the C-V2X communication performance and application function tests on chip modules, terminals and vehicles in various application scenarios validated the large-scale serviceability of the C-V2X system.

Qualcomm, which was among the participants, said most of tested vehicles and OBUs were equipped with the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset solution. The tests are also featured with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive 4G Platform, supporting stable connectivity. Through the direct vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, 4G or 5G wireless wide area network (WWAN) vehicle-to-network (V2N) connectivity, the Snapdragon Automotive 4G/5G Platforms with integrated C-V2X technology and high-definition positioning help improve road safety and traffic efficiency to ease congestion and increase capacity, supporting C-V2X commercialization at scale.

“Today, 5G is empowering the automotive industry, expanding the set of application, and driving the C-V2X industry ecosystem to scale in China. Meanwhile, the solid foundation of the information and communication industry has also paved the way for C-V2X commercialization and implementation in China,” said Jim Misener, senior director, product management and global V2X ecosystem lead, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm Technologies is excited to participate in China’s C-V2X application demonstration for three consecutive years, team up with a broad range of Chinese automotive ecosystem vendors to accelerate commercial C-V2X rollouts with our breakthrough product portfolio, and usher in a new era of intelligent connected vehicles for road safety and traffic efficiency.”















