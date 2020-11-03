Celona raises $30 million for private LTE/5G

Celona recently closed a $30 million Series B round of funding backing its LTE/5G enterprise networking solutions.

Celona is developing its solution that fully automates the deployment and operations of private LTE/5G wireless networks within the enterprise. Celona said its AI-ops based architecture enables the integration of cellular wireless functions with existing enterprise IT and cloud infrastructure as an overlay.

The round was led by NTTVC and Qualcomm Ventures LLC with participation from Celona’s initial investors: Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Cervin Ventures. The company has raised $40 million to date.

“Our goal at Celona is to usher in a new era of enterprise services and applications leveraging 5G and give enterprises their own private mobile networks,” said Rajeev Shah, CEO and co-founder, Celona. “Our collaboration with NTTVC and Qualcomm Ventures validates our view that making 5G technology fully accessible to the enterprise will have a transformational impact on the future of networking.”

“As new cellular spectrum for private mobile networks is being made available around the world, we are excited to partner with Celona’s founding team to accelerate adoption of 5G for enterprises and operators,” said Vab Goel, founding partner at NTTVC. “With Celona, enterprises can deploy a mobile-first network, enabling new, real-time applications powering the future of enterprise connectivity.”

