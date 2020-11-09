Cellwize raises $32 million for its 5G automation and orchestration

Cellwize, a start-up headquartered in Singapore with R&D in Israel, announced a $32 million Series B funding round for its mobile network automation and orchestration solution.

The new funding round was led by Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures LLC with participation from Verizon Ventures, Samsung Next, and existing shareholders.

Cellwize offers a RAN automation and orchestration platform for 5G rollouts. Cellwize CHIME enables operators to accelerate their 5G deployment by automating key business processes in the RAN domain. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning for zero-touch 5G deployments, for automating 2G/3G/4G/5G network optimization, and for delivering mobile network assurance.

"We are delighted to have been selected by these leading VCs for their strategic investments to accelerate 5G in a way that is open and disaggregated," said Ofir Zemer, CEO of Cellwize. "This is a clear reflection of the trust they have in Cellwize and in the cutting-edge capabilities of CHIME for enabling the 5G revolution. "

"Intel Capital is a lead investor in Cellwize because we're excited about the opportunity Cellwize has to help operators transform their networks to accelerate the 5G revolution," said David Flanagan, vice president and senior managing director at Intel Capital. "Cellwize and Intel Capital are aligned in their vision that Cellwize's cloud-native platform, which includes AI-based automation technology, will help customers deploy complex 5G networks in a more efficient, scalable, and flexible way.

"Qualcomm is at the forefront of 5G expansion, creating a robust ecosystem of technologies that will usher in the new era of connectivity," said Merav Weinryb, Senior Director of Qualcomm Israel Ltd. and Managing Director of Qualcomm Ventures Israel and Europe. "As a leader in RAN automation and orchestration, Cellwize plays an important role in 5G deployment. We are excited to support Cellwize through the Qualcomm Ventures' 5G global ecosystem fund as they scale and expedite 5G adoption worldwide."

https://www.cellwize.com/