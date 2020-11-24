Canada's TELUS names Nokia as a 5G partner

TELUS is deploying Nokia's solutions in its Canadian 5G infrastructure. The Nokia solutions being deployed for 5G include its subscriber data management and the policy controller, as well as its NetAct network management, LTE indoor picocells and IP edge routers.





Nokia’s products will allow TELUS to cost-effectively manage its network through near zero-touch automation and adherence to service level agreements while helping the operator deliver ultra-low network latency, reliability and security to its customers.

Jeffrey Maddox, President of Nokia Canada, said: “We are very pleased to provide TELUS with Nokia’s cloud-native 5G core products and IP routing solutions. This deployment speaks to the breadth of Nokia’s ability to truly connect the network to the business at scale and strengthens Nokia’s position as a market leader in 5G core network deployments. Being hardware, vendor and network agnostic, we give our customers peace of mind and the confidence that a provider of our size will fully deliver.”