BT to offer RingCentral's Unified Communications as a Service

BT will offer RingCentral's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) services to its small, medium and large sized UK enterprises, as well as public sector customers.

“As businesses continue to navigate through the complexities of Covid-19, our extended partnership with RingCentral reinforces a commitment and shared vision of bringing innovative communications solutions to our customers so they can thrive now, and put the right building blocks in place for a successful post-pandemic workplace,” said Ashish Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, BT’s Enterprise Unit. “Every organization is adopting new remote and digital ways of working, with varying degrees of complexity. By collaborating with partners like RingCentral, we’re focused on removing this complexity for our customers to enable a successful digital transformation journey.”

Cloud Work provided by RingCentral will be available through BT’s Account managers (Corporate and Major Corporate), BT Local Businesses, and through dedicated telesales and call centers. Cloud Work service is provided by RingCentral UK, Ltd.



