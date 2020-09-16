BT picks Ciena's Blue Planet for automation software





BT has selected Ciena's Blue Planet automation software as part of its drive to deliver market-leading user experience for its multinational enterprise customers. Blue Planet software automates the design and activation of end-to-end network connectivity, helping BT to offer superior digital experience for its customers. Deployed in BT’s cloud, Blue Planet eliminates the need for manual processes to help optimize operations, reduce costs and ensure the network meets emerging digital demands.

“Service providers today need automation to realize the full potential of new services. With Blue Planet, BT is executing its digital-first vision and contributing to a more connected world,” said Rick Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena.



