ATIS builds its 6G alliance

ATIS added 11 Founding Members to its Next G Alliance, an initiative that will advance North American mobile technology leadership in 6G: Apple, Charter, Cisco, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Keysight Technologies, LG Electronics, Mavenir, MITRE and VMware.

“Our Founding Members represent leading industry stakeholders driving innovation in the mobile ecosystem,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “As part of the Next G Alliance, they demonstrate their commitment to setting the course to advance North American mobile technology leadership into the future.”

The Next G Alliance holds its first meeting for Founding Members on November 16 to set the initiative’s overarching direction and strategy, to be followed shortly by formation of the Steering Group and Working Groups.

http://www.atis.org