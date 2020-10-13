ATIS builds its 6G alliance

ATIS added 11 Founding Members to its Next G Alliance, an initiative that will advance North American mobile technology leadership in 6G: Apple, Charter, Cisco, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Keysight Technologies, LG Electronics, Mavenir, MITRE and VMware.
“Our Founding Members represent leading industry stakeholders driving innovation in the mobile ecosystem,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “As part of the Next G Alliance, they demonstrate their commitment to setting the course to advance North American mobile technology leadership into the future.”
The Next G Alliance holds its first meeting for Founding Members on November 16 to set the initiative’s overarching direction and strategy, to be followed shortly by formation of the Steering Group and Working Groups.
Next G Alliance looks to 6G
A new Next G Alliance, organized by ATIS, has been formed to advance North American mobile technology leadership in 6G and beyond over the next decade.
Founding members include AT&T, Bell Canada, Ciena, Ericsson, Facebook, InterDigital, JMA Wireless, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, TELUS, Telnyx, T-Mobile, UScellular and Verizon.
The Next G Alliance seeks "to encompass the full lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardization and market readiness."
The group says it will initially focus on three strategic actions:
- Develop a 6G national roadmap that addresses the changing competitive landscape and positions North America as the global leader in R&D, standardization, manufacturing and adoption of Next G technologies.
- Align the North American technology industry on a core set of priorities that will steer leadership for 6G and beyond to influence government policies and funding.
- Identify and define the early steps and strategies that will facilitate and lead to rapid commercialization of Next G technologies across new markets and business sectors and promote widescale adoption, both domestically and globally.
“As countries around the globe progress ambitious 6G research and development initiatives, it is critical that North American industry steps forward to develop a collaborative roadmap to advance its position as a global leader over the next decade,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “The work of the Next G Alliance delivers just that – from research to commercialization – and it is setting the foundation for a vibrant marketplace for North American innovation in future generations of mobile technology.”