AT&T sells Puerto Rico operations to Liberty Latin America





AT&T completed the sale of its wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America for $1.95 billion in cash. The transaction includes employees; network assets and spectrum; real estate and leases; customers, including more than 1 million wireless subscribers; and contracts.

AT&T will retain DIRECTV and certain global business customer relationships and FirstNet responsibilities and relationships.

AT&T said it continues to pursue additional non-core asset monetization opportunities.











