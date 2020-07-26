AT&T picks Amdocs to power its 5G monetization

AT&T has selected Amdocs'cloud-native Openet 5G solution to monetize services over its 5G network. The 5G monetization solution is certified to run on AWS and Microsoft Azure. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Amdocs said its solution supports AT&T’s strategy to take full advantage of its 5G network by quickly launching new services to market such as gaming, mobile AR/VR, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications, remote health, etc.
“AT&T’s 5G network reached nationwide coverage earlier this year and we continue to be excited about creating new ways it will help make life easier, more efficient and more enjoyable for our customers,” said Eric Boyer, EVP, AT&T Consumer Technology Platforms. “As we looked to future-proof our network with an open, standards-based approach to new services and business models, we selected Amdocs for its 5G expertise and deep set of network, IT, cloud and DevOps capabilities to help us provide these new services at a global scale.”
“AT&T has always stood out for its rich history of innovation and driving revolutionary new capabilities for its customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “We are delighted that AT&T will be leveraging our unique 5G monetization capabilities - including those from our recent acquisition of Openet, a world-leading provider of 5G network software – to accelerate its journey to the cloud and bring new 5G experiences to life for its customers. 5G is much more than just a faster network for services; it is also a pivotal moment for service providers to enable new business models for IoT and enterprise customers utilizing the rich capabilities of 5G. We look forward to helping accelerate this exciting 5G journey.”
Amdocs to acquire Openet for Digital BSS
Amdocs agreed to acquire Openet, a provider of 5G charging, policy and cloud technologies, in a deal valued at US$180 million.
Openet is a privately-owned company headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the US, Malaysia and Brazil and a global customer base.
“We are delighted the innovative Openet team is joining Amdocs. They bring world-class cloud-native capabilities, network pedigree, and deep 5G charging, policy and data management expertise,” said Shuky Sheffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amdocs Management Limited. “The Openet solutions complement our portfolio and this acquisition is part of our mission to accelerate the industry’s move to the cloud.”
“We are excited to join Amdocs, with whom we have been alongside at customers for many years, and help bring fast value to service providers’ 5G plans. It is truly a momentous day for Openet and for all of our stakeholders,” said Niall Norton, Openet CEO. “Given the strong momentum of our business this is an optimal time to be joining Amdocs. The caliber, resources and reach of Amdocs will bring significant and widespread opportunities across each of our disciplines.”