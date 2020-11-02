Arista debuts 750 Series campus switches

Arista Networks announced its 750 Series systems within its Cognitive Campus portfolio, the first 100G ready. The introduction includes high-density 1G to 10G modular PoE (Power over Ethernet) switches, built for security, modern IoT and real-time telemetry and the 720 Series 96 port.

The Arista 750 Series and 720 Series 96 port switches are shipping in Q4 2020.

CCS 750 Series Highlights

First modular campus systems with 100G uplinks for a total of 400G of capacity

High-density 1G to 10G and 90W PoE

5-slot system supports up to 240 ports with 5 line cards in 7 rack units

8-slot model allows up to 384 ports with 8 line cards in 10 RU

CCS 720 Series 96 port Highlights

Delivers higher capacity than fixed 1U systems

96 mGig ports with 60W PoE

25G and 100G uplinks for simpler deployments in modern campuses



