Arista debuts 750 Series campus switches

Arista Networks announced its 750 Series systems within its Cognitive Campus portfolio, the first 100G ready. The introduction includes high-density 1G to 10G modular PoE (Power over Ethernet) switches, built for security, modern IoT and real-time telemetry and the 720 Series 96 port.
The Arista 750 Series and 720 Series 96 port switches are shipping in Q4 2020.
CCS 750 Series Highlights
- First modular campus systems with 100G uplinks for a total of 400G of capacity
- High-density 1G to 10G and 90W PoE
- 5-slot system supports up to 240 ports with 5 line cards in 7 rack units
- 8-slot model allows up to 384 ports with 8 line cards in 10 RU
CCS 720 Series 96 port Highlights
- Delivers higher capacity than fixed 1U systems
- 96 mGig ports with 60W PoE
- 25G and 100G uplinks for simpler deployments in modern campuses