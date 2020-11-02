Monday, November 2, 2020

Arista debuts 750 Series campus switches

Arista Networks announced its 750 Series systems within its Cognitive Campus portfolio, the first 100G ready. The introduction includes high-density 1G to 10G modular PoE (Power over Ethernet) switches, built for security, modern IoT and real-time telemetry and the 720 Series 96 port.

The Arista 750 Series and 720 Series 96 port switches are shipping in Q4 2020.

CCS 750 Series Highlights

  • First modular campus systems with 100G uplinks for a total of 400G of capacity
  • High-density 1G to 10G and 90W PoE
  • 5-slot system supports up to 240 ports with 5 line cards in 7 rack units
  • 8-slot model allows up to 384 ports with 8 line cards in 10 RU

CCS 720 Series 96 port Highlights

  • Delivers higher capacity than fixed 1U systems
  • 96 mGig ports with 60W PoE
  • 25G and 100G uplinks for simpler deployments in modern campuses