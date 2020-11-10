Amdocs posts revenue of $1.053 billion, up 2.2% yoy

Amdocs reported revenue for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $1,053 million, up 2.2% as reported and 1.8% in constant currency as compared to last year’s fourth fiscal quarter. The company's GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $134.5 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $122.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year’s fourth quarter.

“I am pleased to report a return to sequential revenue growth in our fourth fiscal quarter, primarily driven by healthy activity levels in North America and the ramp-up of new customer engagements in Europe, where we had our best-ever performance. At the operating level, we accelerated our R&D investments while maintaining consistent project execution and stable profitability. Amid the ongoing global pandemic, our sales momentum also accelerated, as reflected in our record 12-month backlog which grew $140 million sequentially and 3.7% year-over-year,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer continued, “Over the last few months, we have taken several steps to accelerate our growth strategy around 5G and the cloud. The post-merger integration of Openet is proceeding well and we are happy to report a new award at AT&T, which has selected Openet’s 5G solution to quickly launch and monetize exciting new 5G services on the cloud. Additionally, we have signed a new multi-year strategic agreement with AWS as part of which we will bring our cloud-native BSS offerings and wide range of services to jointly address the rapidly growing cloud market in the coming years. As part of another move to focus on our strategy, we have also signed an agreement for the divestiture of OpenMarket for approximately $300 million cash with Infobip, a company in which One Equity Partners is the primary institutional investor. With this transaction, Amdocs is divesting a non-strategic asset in the mobile messaging domain and remaining laser-focused on our core strategic growth initiatives.”



