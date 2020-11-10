ADTRAN refreshes its line-up of Service Delivery Gateways

ADTRAN introduced a portfolio of Service Delivery Gateways (SDGs) featuring Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6.

The new line-up includes Ethernet, GPON and 10G XGS-PON residential gateways and Wi-Fi mesh access points (APs), all with a consistent elegant design.

ADTRAN said its SDGs are the first in the industry to leverage both EasyMesh, a standards-based approach to Wi-Fi networks that utilize multiple meshed APs, and OpenSync, an open-source interface that is a true differentiator due to its open approach and ability to accelerate deployment of services without reliance on customer premises equipment (CPE) silicon or integration partners.

The portfolio will integrate with ADTRAN's Mosaic One, which provides ISPs with a single pane view of their access and smart home network. Availability for these SDGs will begin Q4 2020, with additional solutions launching in 2021.

