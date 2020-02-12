ADTRAN posts Q3 revenue of $133.1 million, up 16.7% yoy

ADTRAN reported Q3 revenue of $133.1 million, up 16.7% from the same period a year ago. Non-GAAP net income was $7.9 million and non-GAAP earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.16 per share.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “We had a solid quarter with outstanding customer traction, securing 38 new service provider customers, ranging from global Tier-1 operators to electric co-operatives and utilities, municipalities, cable MSOs and regional broadband providers. We are also making great progress with the Tier 1 fiber access projects we announced earlier this year and we continue to have very strong momentum on new customer acquisition across a broad base of market segments. We continue to introduce new fiber access and software innovations that have been well timed as we enter the early stages of a generational communications infrastructure network upgrade cycle driven by confluence of favorable government, regulatory, technology and competitive factors.”

ADTRAN also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2020.