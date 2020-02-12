ADTRAN partners with National Cable Television Cooperative

ADTRAN announced a new agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative, which represents more than 700 cable and broadband operators in all 50 states.

The arrangement provides NCTC members with access to ADTRAN’sbroadband access portfolio, including its Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform, 10G PON and 10G EPON solutions, Mosaic Subscriber Suite and smart home solutions, as well as full professional and support services.

Over 200 NCTC members, including Comporium, Consolidated Communications, Lumos, Vast Broadband and Vexus Fiber, already have deployments underway leveraging ADTRAN’s access solutions and Mosaic Subscriber Suite of innovative software applications and services.



















