ADTRAN launches cloud-based network and service optimization

ADTRAN introduced Mosaic One, a cloud-based network and service optimization platform for simplifying the deployment of broadband services.

Mosaic One collects, correlates and analyzes data from the broadband network gateway, the broadband access network and the in-home network to proactively address service issues and improve the subscriber experience. ADTRAN says its platform combines a rich set of data visualization, analysis and optimization tools with an open, multi-vendor architecture to streamline and simplify network operations. In addition to a centralized dashboard view of the network, Mosaic One provides advanced tools to assess bandwidth capacity, isolate pain points in the network and identify subscribers that would benefit the most from service upgrades. These capabilities improve customer experience while providing revenue-generating insights to the marketing organization.





“ADTRAN continues to enhance and expand our software capabilities so that we can help our customers build more automated and intelligent networks,” said Robert Conger, Senior Vice President of Technology and Strategy at ADTRAN. “Mosaic One will present new levels of efficiency across the network, as it unifies network and subscriber data that has always been disparate. It equips service providers with real-time information about the health of the network. Instead of working to understand why or where an issue occurred, they can refocus their attention on accelerating service revenue and customer growth.”

ADTRAN also notes that in this year alone, it has won 82 new Mosaic customers. Mosaic applications will continue to be offered as a software toolset or as a service.

http://www.adtran.com/MosaicOne