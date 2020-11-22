Accenture buys Spanish engineering company for 5G expertise

Accenture has acquired Arca, a Spanish engineering services company with a focus on network operations and business services.
“5G, cloud and edge computing will usher in a new wave of change and innovation for businesses,” said Domingo Mirón, who leads Accenture’s business in Iberia. “To realize their full potential, companies must act now to adopt the right strategy and build new business solutions enabled by network investments. By harnessing Arca’s expertise, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their 5G Cloud network transformation from design through to deployment and operation.”