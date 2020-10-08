Acacia posts Q3 revenue of $158.3 million





Acacia reported Q3 revenue of $158.5 million, compared to $119.6 million for the same period last year. GAAP gross margin was 50.4%; non-GAAP gross margin was 50.6%. GAAP net income was $24.3 million and non-GAAP net income was $33.9 million. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.56; non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.78.

In July 2019, Cisco agreed to acquire Acacia Communications for $70.00 per share in cash, or for approximately $2.6 billion on a fully diluted basis, net of cash and marketable securities.



