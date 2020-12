In this SD-WAN and SASE overview video, we present the concise thoughts of the industry's thought leaders including Sunil Khandekar, General Manager/Founder of Nuage Networks from Nokia; Rupesh Chokshi, Vice President of AT&T Cybersecurity; Jeff Aaron, VP of Enterprise Marketing at Juniper Networks; Mick Higgins, SVP of Product at Asavie, now part of Akamai; Marc Halbfinger, CEO of PCCW Global; and Craig Connors, VP and CTO of SD-WAN at VMware.

https://youtu.be/D3n_vIYDFSA





Our new showcase site also features a complimentary 2020 Next-Gen SD-WAN and SASE Report from AvidThink examining current enterprise viewpoints and service provider trends. We look at the rapidly changing vendor ecosystem and provide observations of the market to help enterprises chart a safe SD-WAN and SASE course in 2021.