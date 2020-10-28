ZTE's Q3 revenue rises 37.2% to RMB 26.93 billion

ZTE reported operating revenue of RMB 74.13 billion (approximately US$11.05 billion) for the nine months ended 30 September 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.4%. Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company reached RMB 2.71 billion, and net profit after extraordinary items attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company amounted to RMB 1.45 billion. Basic earnings per share was RMB 0.59.





For the three months ended 30 September 2020, ZTE’s operating revenue reached RMB 26.93 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 37.2%. Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company amounted to RMB 0.85 billion, and net profit after extraordinary items attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company amounted to RMB 0.54 billion.

For the first nine months, the company’s R&D expense reached RMB 10.79 billion, making up 14.6% of 9-month revenue, a year-on-year increase of 15.3 %. The company has proposed its fourth A-share option incentive scheme, covering over 6100 employees, in a bid to strengthen the incentives to the top key talents.

As of the end of September 2020, ZTE had secured 55 5G commercial contracts across the globe, in partnerships with over 90 operators worldwide in 5G arena and covering over 500 industry partners.

https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/news/20201028e1.html