Zayo appoints Steve Smith as its new CEO

Zayo Group named Steve Smith as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dan Caruso..

Smith was recently a Managing Director of the Private Equity firm GI Partners. Before that, he was CEO of Equinix for over 10 years, growing revenues from $400 million to $4.4 billion across 200 data centers, in 52 markets. He is a West Point graduate and an 8-year Army veteran.

“Steve’s track record successfully managing growing digital infrastructure businesses while maintaining high levels of operational reliability and excellence is the perfect fit for Zayo as it enters the next phase of its growth,” said Marc Ganzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Colony Capital, and CEO of Digital Colony. “Steve will have big shoes to fill. Dan built an amazing company in just over a decade and we look forward to benefiting from his contributions as a key member of our Board of Directors.”

“Dan has built and developed Zayo from a startup into one of the defining companies of the digital transformation,” added Jan Vesely, Partner at EQT Partners, “and we are proud to continue working with Dan and Zayo on our ambitious growth plans for the company.”