Xilinx posts sales of $767 million - strength in data center and automotive

Xilinx reported revenues of $767 million for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2021, up 5% sequentially but down 8% from the same period last year.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $194 million, or $0.79 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income was $203 million, or $0.82 per diluted share.

“We are pleased with our fiscal second quarter performance, which came in above the mid-point of guidance,” said Xilinx president and CEO Victor Peng. “Our strong results were driven by another record quarter in our Data Center Group and Aerospace & Defense businesses, as well as improvement in our Automotive and Broadcast end markets. In addition, RFSoC sales ramped meaningfully with a tier-1 wireless OEM customer for 5G radio deployment in North America.

“Our strategic transformation to an adaptive platform company continues with healthy design win momentum during the quarter. Notable customer wins included a marquee SmartNIC design win with a U.S. tier-1 hyperscaler, as well as Zynq MPSoC design wins with Subaru and Continental. We also remain on track with our Versal program ramp with a leading wireless OEM later this year.”

“Xilinx business continued to strengthen in fiscal Q2, buoyed by the economic recovery and increasing demand across our broad set of end markets,” said Xilinx CFO Brice Hill. “This drove better than expected sequential revenue growth of 5% and GAAP operating income growth of 17%, resulting in $232 million of free cash flow and $93 million in capital return to stockholders with our quarterly dividend. Our financial position is strong and we remain confident as we prepare to expand the Zynq and Versal product lines and capture additional growth opportunities.”