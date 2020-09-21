Windstream picks Ciena for next-gen Fiber-to-the-Tower deployment

Windstream has selected Ciena to modernize its Fiber-to-the-Tower (FTTT) infrastructure. The deployment will use Ciena’s 3928 and 5170 Platforms to scale bandwidth for wireless backhaul services while also expanding its wholesale product service offerings. Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller will provide Windstream with comprehensive network management and interactive interfaces for its Software-Defined Network (SDN) network orchestration platforms.





“Network reliability is paramount to our wireless backhaul customers. Ciena’s next-generation SAOS software and Packet Networking portfolio, along with our topology and protocol designs, are enabling us to provide a world class, state-of-the-art mobile backhaul infrastructure with tightly integrated service orchestration,” stated Buddy Bayer, Chief Network Officer, Windstream.

“Our unique approach in building networks that are automated, adaptive and open is a key-enabler in Windstream’s ability to deliver reliable, high-bandwidth, and high-capacity services to meet the current needs of its customers, while also preparing for the next-generation of innovative, 5G applications,” said Kevin Sheehan, Chief Technology Officer of the Americas, Ciena.

http://www.ciena.com