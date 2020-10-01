VMware to acquire SaltStack for automation platform

VMware has agreed to acquire SaltStack, a developer of security software for event-driven IT automation, remote task execution, and configuration management. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SaltStack, which is based in Utah, offers an open source automation platform written in Python for configuration management. Year to date, the company reports 17M+ downloads and more than 260 new contributors for its project.

